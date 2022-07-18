Spartanburg council member on Cunningham’s running mate short list

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham released his short list of prospective candidates for Lieutenant Governor on Monday, including a woman from the Upstate.

Spartanburg City Council member Meghan Smith is one of Cunningham’s nine prospective candidates.

Smith is also the director of college and career readiness with the Spartanburg Academic Movement and volunteers with the Spartanburg Hispanic Alliance.

Below is the full list:

Tally Parham Casey, of Columbia, is the CE of Wyche Law Firm. She is also the first female fighter pilot in the SC Air National Guard. She served three combat tours in Iraq. Casey is a native of Greenville.

Rosalyn Glenn, of Columbia, is a financial planner and former Democratic nominee for State Treasurer. She is a native of Welford.

Jermaine Johnson, of Lower Richland (Columbia), is a State Representative. Johnson is a small business owner and former professional basketball player.

Kimberly O. Johnson, of Manning, is State Representative and Assistance Director at the F.E. DuBose Career Center.

Meghan Smith, of Spartanburg, is Member of the Spartanburg City Council, District One. She is also the Director of College and Career Readiness at the Spartanburg Academic Movement.

Ed Sutton, of Charleston, is an Air Force Pilot, Commercial Realtor and a former Democratic nominee for State House.

Spencer Wetmore, of Folly Beach, is a State Representative, former prosecutor and former City Administrator for Folly Beach.

Kathryn Whitaker, of Mount Pleasant, is the Chief Marketing Officer of Burr & Forman, LLP. She is a former Democratic nominee for State Senate. She is a native of Orangeburg.

Teresa Wilson, of Columbia, is the current City Manager for Columbia.

