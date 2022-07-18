Advertisement

Trial begins for former Greenville Co. deputy charged with assault

Former Greenville County deputy Ryan Gibson
Former Greenville County deputy Ryan Gibson(Greenville Co. Detention Center)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The trial is set to begin Monday for a former Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputy who is charged with assault and battery after an incident in 2020.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Ryan Gibson after an investigation last year into an excessive force complaint.

Investigators said in July 2020, Benny Jones stopped to observe a traffic stop involving an acquaintance. Gibson hit Jones with his legs and hands during the incident, according to arrest warrants.

In addition to third-degree assault and battery, Gibson is charged with misconduct in office.

Gibson was involved in two prior use-of-force incidents before the arrest in 2020, officials confirmed.

READ MORE: Former Upstate deputy charged with assault was involved in two previous use-of-force incidents

