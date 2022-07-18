Woman charged after deadly crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and a woman is charged after a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 5:48 p.m. on Hwy. 183 and Batson Drive.

Troopers say a motorcycle was traveling north on Hwy. 183 and a Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy. 183. They say the driver of the Tahoe attempted to turn left from Hwy. 183 to Batson Drive and was hit by the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle passed away.

The driver of the Tahoe was charged with failure to yield right of way and no South Carolina Driver’s License.

