Carolina Panthers unveil alternate black helmet

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers revealed a new alternate black helmet Tuesday.

The Panthers will pair the new helmet with all-black uniforms for the team’s Thursday Night Football game against the Falcons on Nov. 10 at Bank of America Stadium.

▪️ 𝕴𝖙'𝖘 𝖆𝖑𝖜𝖆𝖞𝖘 𝖇𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖊 ▪️ pic.twitter.com/NhfRHspmtT — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 19, 2022

“Sometimes guys tap into an alter ego depending on what they’re wearing,” Panthers defensive end Brian Burns said. “Whenever a team wears all black, or black accessories, it just brings out that dog in them, the evil side. When I saw this, I was like, ‘This will be tough.’ Especially on defense, they call us the dark side anyway, so it brings it all together.”

“Oh yeah, it matters,” safety Jeremy Chinn added. “It sets the tone. Guys will be fired up, for sure. I know fans have wanted it for a long time. The all-black is one of my favorite uniforms anyway. So this is like the icing on top.”

The alternate helmet has long been requested by Carolina fans but the team was previously unable to introduce alternate helmets because of an NFL rule that required teams to use one look for the entire season. Those rules were relaxed this year, and the Panthers will wear the black helmets once during the season.

