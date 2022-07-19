City of Spartanburg to host gun buyback event

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg is trying to limit the amount of stole weapons in the city by holding a gun buyback event at the end of July.

In 2022, 71 firearms have been reported as stolen in Spartanburg and there has been an increase in youth firearm deaths, according to city officials.

The city will hold a gun buyback event on Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at City Hall located at 145 West Broad Street.

We’re told participants will receive $100 for handguns and $150 for high-powered weapons. All guns must be in working condition.

