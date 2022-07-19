City of Walhalla issues boil water advisory following main water break

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Walhalla issued a boil water advisory on Monday night for residents who use the city’s water system.

Officials said the water system experienced a loss of pressure following a major water main break.

According to officials, residents should vigorously boil their water for at least one minute before drinking it or using it for cooking. They added that ice made from unboiled water should also not be used.

The City of Walhalla said samples from the water will be tested, but residents should continue to follow these recommendations until the advisory is lifted.

Anyone with questions regarding this advisory can call the City of Walhalla Water Department at (864)-638-4343.

