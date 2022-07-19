Deputies: Manhunt underway for wanted man who ran off in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple agencies are looking for a man who ran from deputies into a wooded area, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told deputies went to the 2800 block of Farrs Bridge Road to speak with the people at the residence. While there. officials noticed someone with active warrants.

Deputies said the man ran off into the woods and now deputies, along with Greenville County K9 teams, are attempting to locate the subject the wooded area.

