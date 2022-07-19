DHEC to make new Covid-19 vaccine available after CDC authorization

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Today, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for those ages 18 and up.

Following the federal announcement, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) acknowledged the authorization and notified all of the state’s vaccine providers with information about the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Officials said Novavax is only authorized to be given in a two-shot sequence. They added that it is not authorized to use as a booster. Officials are also studying to determine if the vaccine could be useful for patients under 18.

According to officials, this vaccine differs from the others and uses a traditional virus-blocking technology. This virus-blocking technology is already widely used to prevent conditions such as shingles, the human papillomavirus and others.

“This is one more tool we have to combat COVID-19 in South Carolina,” said Louis Eubank, DHEC’s COVID-19 director. “It offers a vaccine alternative for those who may have chosen not to take the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines.

Eubank said the first doses of Novavas could start arriving in South Carolina as early as next week

“Novavax is a protein-based vaccine that works differently than mRNA vaccines, but is also highly effective,” Eubanks added. “This vaccine is very similar to the childhood vaccines that most people take before enrolling in school, or the kind you take before traveling abroad. It has been used safely in 40 other countries and we expect it will benefit many here at home in South Carolina.”

DHEC hopes to have limited doses of this new vaccine at health departments in the coming weeks. You can find a vaccine location near you at COVID-19 Vaccine Locations.

