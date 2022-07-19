Driver dies weeks after crashing into building on July 4

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that a driver recently passed away following a crash on July 4, 2022.

Troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 221 at around 12:00 a.m.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Highway 221 when they crossed Highway 72, crashed into a building and overturned. The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment. However, they later passed away from their injuries.

No other information about the victim was released. We will update this story as we learn more.

