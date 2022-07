SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s power outage map showed 6,870 customers without power Tuesday morning.

The areas affected by the outage were Apalache, Inman, Duncan, Lyman, and Wellford, according to the outage map.

The cause of the outage has not yet been determined.

Power was restored around 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.