Advertisement

Firearms, drugs and grenades found during drug trafficking investigation

Evidence seized during drug trafficking investigation
Evidence seized during drug trafficking investigation(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that three suspects were taken into custody after deputies searched a home in Anderson County.

Deputies said the Special Investigations Division recently executed a search warrant in the Hall Street area of Anderson. While searching the house, deputies said they found 48 grams of crack cocaine, 12 grams of fentanyl, 6 firearms with magazines and ammunition, and 3 inert hand grenades.

After this discovery, three suspects were taken into custody and charged with the following.

Edward D. Tucker, Jr.

  • Trafficking in Meth
  • Trafficking in Heroin
  • Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime
  • Distribution of a Controlled Substance Near a School.

Shonquareus T. Cowans

  • Trafficking in Meth
  • Trafficking in Heroin
  • Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime
  • Distribution of a Controlled Substance Near a School.

Jac’Tavis S. Cowan

  • Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime
  • Trafficking in Meth
  • Trafficking in Heroin
  • Distribution of a Controlled Substance Near a School.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs stands in the federal courthouse where she hears cases...
Senate confirms Michelle Childs to DC appeals court
The state’s House Ad Hoc Committee on abortion convened for its second meeting Tuesday in...
Conservative-led committee suggests near-ban on abortions in SC
Search after robbery in Woodruff
Officers search for suspects following bank robbery
FDA guideline change increases pool of eligible blood donors