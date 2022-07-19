Firearms, drugs and grenades found during drug trafficking investigation
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that three suspects were taken into custody after deputies searched a home in Anderson County.
Deputies said the Special Investigations Division recently executed a search warrant in the Hall Street area of Anderson. While searching the house, deputies said they found 48 grams of crack cocaine, 12 grams of fentanyl, 6 firearms with magazines and ammunition, and 3 inert hand grenades.
After this discovery, three suspects were taken into custody and charged with the following.
Edward D. Tucker, Jr.
- Trafficking in Meth
- Trafficking in Heroin
- Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime
- Distribution of a Controlled Substance Near a School.
Shonquareus T. Cowans
- Trafficking in Meth
- Trafficking in Heroin
- Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime
- Distribution of a Controlled Substance Near a School.
Jac’Tavis S. Cowan
- Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime
- Trafficking in Meth
- Trafficking in Heroin
- Distribution of a Controlled Substance Near a School.
