Firearms, drugs and grenades found during drug trafficking investigation

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that three suspects were taken into custody after deputies searched a home in Anderson County.

Deputies said the Special Investigations Division recently executed a search warrant in the Hall Street area of Anderson. While searching the house, deputies said they found 48 grams of crack cocaine, 12 grams of fentanyl, 6 firearms with magazines and ammunition, and 3 inert hand grenades.

After this discovery, three suspects were taken into custody and charged with the following.

Edward D. Tucker, Jr.

Trafficking in Meth

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime

Distribution of a Controlled Substance Near a School.

Shonquareus T. Cowans

Trafficking in Meth

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime

Distribution of a Controlled Substance Near a School.

Jac’Tavis S. Cowan

Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime

Trafficking in Meth

Trafficking in Heroin

Distribution of a Controlled Substance Near a School.

