LCSO providing care kits to survivors of sexual assault

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced its new partnership with Fear 2 Freedom is allowing the agency to provide care kits to survivors of sexual abuse with care kits.

Fear 2 Freedom is a non-profit organization whose mission is to restore hope and dignity to survivors of sexual assault, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has purchased AfterCare and iCare Kits from Fear 2 Freedom to give as gifts to victims of sexual abuse. The kits include brand new items such as:

Appropriately sized change of clothes and underwear

Toiletry Kit

Pen and journal for adults and a coloring book with crayons for children

Resource card

Freedom Bear

Personal, handwritten note

“I cannot imagine what victims go through in this type of situation,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds. “To be able to offer them the items that come in these kits is certainly a blessing…to have fresh, clean clothes along with necessities and a list of resources readily available is extremely important. These kits are a tremendous way to show these victims that we care about them.”

