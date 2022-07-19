Advertisement

Body found after 4-year-old reported missing in Greenville County

Breaking News
Breaking News(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a child was found Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were called to a report of a missing 4-year-old child on Chevy Chase Boulevard just before 2:30 p.m.

Shortly after arriving on scene, they found a child’s body in a wooded area behind a home.

A death investigation is underway.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route to the scene for more details.

