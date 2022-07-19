More heat, humidity, and storms on the way

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Any lingering showers and storms this evening will end, leading to partly cloudy skies overnight, and remaining mild and muggy. Lows by Wednesday morning will be near 70 in the Upstate, with mid 60s in the mountains.

More of the same on Wednesday with more heat, humidity, and more hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 90s for the Upstate, with upper 80s in the mountains. Wednesday night will be dry, mild, and muggy, with lows in the 60s and low 70s.

Thursday will be a little different as a cold front sweeps across the region. This will bring a more organized and widespread round of thunderstorms with it, and some isolated severe storms will be possible. Keep it tuned to Fox Carolina for updates!

Friday and Saturday are looking dry with plentiful sunshine, with just a small chance for a storm on Sunday. Temperatures will also crank up a few degrees, topping out in the low 90s Friday, then mid 90s Saturday and Sunday for the Upstate. In the mountains expect upper 80s Friday, then lower 90s Saturday and Sunday.

The tropics remain quiet across the Atlantic basin, with no development expected within the next 48 hours.

