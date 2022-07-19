NC man sentenced for deadly 2019 shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams announced that a man was recently sentenced for a shooting that killed one person in 2019.

Williams said after a week-long trial, the suspect, 43-year-old Khalid Sharif Walker, was found guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter and Possession of Firearm by Felon. He was sentenced to serve 84 to 113 months for the manslaughter conviction and a 17 to 30 month consecutive sentence. In total, Walker will serve around 8.5 years in prison.

Evidence at the trial showed that officers from the Asheville Police Department responded to the Hillcrest Apartments at around 2:00 a.m. on September 1, 2019. When they arrived, they found the victim, 36-year-old Leon Bernard White, Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound. White was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment, but he later passed away.

Leon White Jr. (Buncombe Co. District Attorney Todd Williams)

According to Williams, detectives began investigating and charged Walker for the shooting. However, Walker claimed the shooting was done in self-defense. Because of this claim, prosecutors had to disprove Walker’s self-defense argument beyond a reasonable doubt.

At the trial, Walker testified that he shot White and that White was unarmed during the incident. Williams added that no weapon was recovered from White at the scene of the incident.

“I thank the jurors for their conscientious deliberation over two days to reach this verdict and APD for the multiple hours of investigatory work invested in the case,” Williams stated.

Under North Carolina law, Voluntary Manslaughter is a lesser included offense of First Degree Murder, according to Williams.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.