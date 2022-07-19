Officers searching for teenager who ran away with his dog
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Waynesville Police Department announced that officers are searching for Christian Jones, a missing 16-year-old.
Officers said Jones was last seen leaving his home along Long Street with his dog on July 15, 2022.
Officers described Jones as around 6 feet tall and 140 pounds.
Anyone with information about Jones is asked to contact the Waynesville Police Department at (828)456-5363.
