Officers searching for teenager who ran away with his dog

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Waynesville Police Department announced that officers are searching for Christian Jones, a missing 16-year-old.

Officers said Jones was last seen leaving his home along Long Street with his dog on July 15, 2022.

Officers described Jones as around 6 feet tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about Jones is asked to contact the Waynesville Police Department at (828)456-5363.

