Police investigating after 2 men rob Woodruff bank

Scene of bank robbery in Woodruff
Scene of bank robbery in Woodruff(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police are investigating a bank robbery in the city of Woodruff on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said the Arthur State Bank on Laurens Road near Cross Anchor Road was robbed by two men, who walked in and presented a note to a teller.

The note said to give them cash and “don’t mess around,” according to police.

