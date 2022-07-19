SEC Kickoff Underway in Atlanta

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The SEC Media Days are officially underway in Atlanta with LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri the first up in the four day kick off.

As conference realignment conversations dominate the college football landscape the SEC coaches and commissioner carried an air confidence that few others have a right to these days.

“We know who we are. We’re confident in our success,” commissioner Greg Sankey said Monday.

Asked about the volatility with realignments, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin echoed Sankey’s confidence saying, “The SEC is the top of everything. So people are always trying to chase the SEC and figure it out.”

The question is though, will the SEC extend invitations to any more universities after Oklahoma and Texas join in 2023?

“We’re attentive, we’re engaged in conversation. The great news for the Southeastern Conference is that people call and say, ‘Hey, you’re doing something really special.’ They kind of hint around the edges, Sankey said. “We’re really looking forward to the expansion and being at 16 teams. [We] Don’t feel pressured to just operate at a number. But we’ll watch what happens around us and be thoughtful but be nimble.”

While the SEC is comfortable taking its time on future invitations, new LSU head coach Brian Kelly described the situation as ‘musical chairs’ for a majority of the college football world right now.

Then the music is going to stop here and you’re not going to have a place at the table,” Kelly said of realignment. “I think that’s scary for a lot of universities. It’s left a lot of internal conversations about ‘where do we go?’ I understand that.”

“There’s the question about Notre Dame, what do they do?” Kelly went on. “Maybe they’re better positioned than some. It’s musical chairs and there’s not enough chairs for everybody. That’s the current state of college football.”

