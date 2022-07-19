SLED investigating fire at vacant motor lodge in Anderson, crews say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called to investigate a fire at a vacant motor lodge in Anderson, according to the Anderson Fire Department.

The department said just after 8 a.m. on Monday, crews responding to a reported structure fire at the vacant Thunderbird Motorlodge on Sharpe St. Upon arrival, crews found one room well involved.

We’re told firefighters were able to get the fire under control within a few minutes and were able to quickly search the adjacent rooms for any victims and extension of fire. There were no injuries during the incident.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Anderson Police Department, Anderson Police Department, and SLED.

