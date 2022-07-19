Troopers responding to overturned truck on Hwy 81 in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to an overturned truck that has caused Highway 81 in Anderson to shut down.

We’re told the crash took place at 8:44 a.m. along Highway 81 near Cox Road. Injurie were reported.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride say rescue crews were on scene working to recuse someone either from inside or around the vehicle.

Hwy 81 between Cox Road and Campbell Road was shut down while crews worked to clear the scene.

