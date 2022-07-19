Advertisement

Troopers responding to overturned truck on Hwy 81 in Anderson

Overturned truck on Hwy 81
Overturned truck on Hwy 81(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to an overturned truck that has caused Highway 81 in Anderson to shut down.

We’re told the crash took place at 8:44 a.m. along Highway 81 near Cox Road. Injurie were reported.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride say rescue crews were on scene working to recuse someone either from inside or around the vehicle.

Hwy 81 between Cox Road and Campbell Road was shut down while crews worked to clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

USGS reports earthquake in Midlands Tuesday
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Deputies: Manhunt underway for wanted man who ran off in Pickens County
Fire at Thunderbird Motorlodge.
SLED investigating fire at vacant motor lodge in Anderson, crews say
Power outage
Duke Energy: Nearly 7,000 affected by power outage Tuesday morning