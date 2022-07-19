Upstate couple starts non-profit to create safe space for kids

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - According to The South Carolina Department of Social Services, there are about 3,495 children in foster care in Palmetto State. And there’s a big need for more foster parents and more placement opportunities.

One local foster couple found a way to lend an extra hand in the process.

They call it a Lily Pad, a safe, comfortable, home-like space for kids going through the foster care placement process. Kids, especially teens, sometimes spend hours or even days in DSS offices before being placed into a home.

Jennifer and Benjamin Tice started the non-profit, Lily Pad, just a few months ago, and soon they’re hoping to expand it beyond the upstate.

“They have a couch to fall asleep on if they need to, they can watch movies, play video games,” said Jennifer Tice, founder of Lily Pad.

The safe rooms are for kids and teens during their most vulnerable time.

“When the children step into this space, they don’t feel like they’re in an office building,” she said.

The Tice’s have fostered 28 children. Jennifer worked in healthcare and Benjamin worked in law enforcement, they both saw firsthand the needs in the social service system. After fostering their first teen, they discovered a need they didn’t see before.

“She shared with us that after being questioned by police and traumatic experiences and separated by her family, she was brought into care in the DSS office and she was just waiting to find out if she’d go to a group home, sleep in the office that night, or go to a foster family” said Jennifer Tice about her former foster daughter.

When a child lands in DSS care, they often end up in conference rooms or offices for hours or days awaiting placement. The Lily Pad makes their stay more comfortable. It lightens the load for case workers too.

“To be able to come alongside them and help them do an extremely hard job,” said Benjamin Tice.

That’s a job where the need never stops.

“A child can be removed from a home any time of day whether it is 3pm or 3am” said Connelly-Anne Ragley, DSS Director of Communications.

According to DSS---in Greenville County there’s 486 children in foster care and 186 in Spartanburg County.

The Tice’s spend about $500-$800 per Lily Pad room.

So far, they’ve completed two rooms in Greenville offices and nearly finished with Spartanburg’s office. The plan is to expand even further across the region.

“It’s a very uncertain time. Nothing’s going to take the scary away, but we hope these rooms are really serving kids in a special way,” said Jennifer Tice.

Lily Pad accepts monetary donations, if you want to help out, you can donate and check out their registry on their website.

https://www.lilypadinc.org/

