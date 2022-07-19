USGS reports earthquake in Midlands Tuesday

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.4 magnitude earthquake in Elgin, South Carolina Tuesday afternoon.

The quake with a depth of 14 kilometers hit 3.2 miles outside of Elgin at 12:06 p.m., according to USGS.

This is 21.1 miles of Columbia, South Carolina.

MORE NEWS: Duke Energy: Nearly 7,000 affected by power outage Tuesday morning

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.