USGS reports earthquake in Midlands Tuesday

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.4 magnitude earthquake in Elgin, South Carolina Tuesday afternoon.

The quake with a depth of 14 kilometers hit 3.2 miles outside of Elgin at 12:06 p.m., according to USGS.

This is 21.1 miles of Columbia, South Carolina.

MORE NEWS: Duke Energy: Nearly 7,000 affected by power outage Tuesday morning

