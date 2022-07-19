Vietnam Veteran receives Silver Star

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local war hero finally receives one of the highest honors for his life-saving efforts during the Vietnam war almost 60 years later.

Special Forces veteran Bob Charest said, “it’s a recognition that you wish you had earlier, but you never had and today getting it like I have it’s worth it.”

In 1967, Charest was recommended for the silver star after saving one of his men from a claymore mine explosion during a mission.

At the time his team was under attack and he endured significant injuries but was able to lead his men to safety.

Special Forces Association President of Chapter 363, Todd Carpenter said “projectiles his Sgt. first class Charest in the face and head gashing his cheek and blowing off his head gear. He was so close to the claymore detonation that he sustained serious damage to both eardrums resulting in the loss of hearing for the duration of the mission and the next several days.”

Award presenters said Charest was given a bronze medal for his bravery, but as time passed, the paperwork for his silver star was lost.

After years of fighting for his honor, on July 11, 2021, the Army Review Board restored his silver star. It wasn’t until almost a year later on July 6th, 2022 that he was notified.

Friends and Army brothers said Charest deserves more.

“My own beliefs for what he did, by throwing himself blocking the claymore mine, he should have been nominated for the medal of honor because he almost got killed himself, He knew that going in but that’s who he is,” said Manfred Muscara.

