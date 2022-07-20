Checking up on Baby Clyde

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We first told you about Clyde Childs and his family back in June. A fundraiser was held in support of the family for medical bills.

Clyde is only ten-months-old and battles hydrocephalus and aortic valve stenosis.

The happy baby and his parents recently had a doctor’s visit on July 7. All of his appointment visits are to MUSC in Charleston; more than three hours away.

“Everything looked unchanged with his head, so that’s good. His heart, his valves were working better than it ever has been,” his mother Brianna said.

However, they learned that Clyde will need open heart surgery.

“With his left ventricle being borderline too small, they’re wanting to do something sooner rather than later,” she said. “I feel like it’ll be before the end of this month, which sucks but hopefully we’ll be home for his first birthday.”

Clyde’s first birthday is August 30.

He’s had nearly ten open chest surgeries in his young life. Preparing for what will be the biggest operation yet is stressful.

" The more I think about it, the more upset I get,” the mother said.

The journey along to a healthy and normal life is tough, but his parents and family aren’t giving up the hope. #Clydestrong t-shirts and mugs are being sold to help support the Childs, along with a wish-list of items to help with recovery from the open heart surgery he’ll soon endure.

