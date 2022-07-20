Advertisement

Checking up on Baby Clyde

Happily sitting on the couch
Happily sitting on the couch(Provided by his mother)
By Jarvis Robertson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We first told you about Clyde Childs and his family back in June. A fundraiser was held in support of the family for medical bills.

Clyde is only ten-months-old and battles hydrocephalus and aortic valve stenosis.

The happy baby and his parents recently had a doctor’s visit on July 7. All of his appointment visits are to MUSC in Charleston; more than three hours away.

“Everything looked unchanged with his head, so that’s good. His heart, his valves were working better than it ever has been,” his mother Brianna said.

However, they learned that Clyde will need open heart surgery.

“With his left ventricle being borderline too small, they’re wanting to do something sooner rather than later,” she said. “I feel like it’ll be before the end of this month, which sucks but hopefully we’ll be home for his first birthday.”

Clyde’s first birthday is August 30.

He’s had nearly ten open chest surgeries in his young life. Preparing for what will be the biggest operation yet is stressful.

" The more I think about it, the more upset I get,” the mother said.

The journey along to a healthy and normal life is tough, but his parents and family aren’t giving up the hope. #Clydestrong t-shirts and mugs are being sold to help support the Childs, along with a wish-list of items to help with recovery from the open heart surgery he’ll soon endure.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shooting generic
Deputies investigating after two victims shot in Greenville Co.
Diesel
Deputies ask for community’s help to find missing retired K-9
Media day for Clemson Football
Media day for Clemson football
Shane Beamer at SEC Media day
South Carolina football at SEC media day