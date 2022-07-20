Advertisement

Clemson’s top scorer PJ Hall to have right knee surgery

Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) and Clemson's PJ Hall (24) battle for a loose ball in the...
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) and Clemson's PJ Hall (24) battle for a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s top scorer PJ Hall will need right knee surgery and there’s no timetable yet for when he might return to the court, the school said Monday.

Hall is a 6-foot-10 rising junior who averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds last season, and led Clemson with 38 blocks — nearly half of the team’s 77.

He had an MRI on Friday that revealed a subluxation of the patella, meaning his right kneecap had slid out of place.

Hall had surgery on one of his feet in the offseason to correct a problem that had lingered much of last year.

“It’s unfortunate, but you can’t change it,” Hall said in a statement. “Not every road is paved perfectly.”

Hall was expected to take another big step forward for the Tigers next season. Coach Brad Brownell said Hall will stay engaged throughout his latest rehab and help the team will his leadership.

“I know he will attack this latest obstacle with the same grit and determination that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from him,” Brownell said.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei shows his suit as he answers a question during an NCAA...
Swinney emphatically supports DJ Uiagalelei at ACC Media Days
Shane Beamer hype video
Beamer turns his swag on for SEC Media Day hype video
The Carolina Panthers unveiled their all-black helmet and uniform combination on Tuesday morning.
Carolina Panthers unveil team’s black helmets
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler looks to throw down field against Baylor during the second...
Rattler Named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List