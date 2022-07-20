Advertisement

Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash on North Church Street

FILE - Car crash
FILE - Car crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner identified the victim of a crash that happened two weeks ago in Greenville County.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on Thursday, July 7 at around 6 p.m. on North Church Street at East North Street.

The coroner said the victim, 25-year-old Marcelo Sanchez Martinez, was hit by another vehicle at the intersection and died at the scene.

Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A fox
DHEC: Fox in Laurens County tests positive for rabies
Deputies searching for suspects involved in hit-and-run incident in Anderson Co.
Deputies investigating after armed hit-and-run incident near apartment complex
Casey and Angela Skudin and their two sons
Widow of firefighter killed by falling tree sues Biltmore Estates
Angela Skudin speaks about the decision to sue Biltmore Estates after her husband was killed by...
Wife of firefighter killed by falling tree at Biltmore Estates files lawsuit