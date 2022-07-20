Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash on North Church Street

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner identified the victim of a crash that happened two weeks ago in Greenville County.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on Thursday, July 7 at around 6 p.m. on North Church Street at East North Street.

The coroner said the victim, 25-year-old Marcelo Sanchez Martinez, was hit by another vehicle at the intersection and died at the scene.

Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.