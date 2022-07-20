Advertisement

Body found near Walmart in Greenville County, coroner says

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a body was found near a Walmart Wednesday morning.

The coroner’s office said it received a call around 9:11 a.m. after the man’s body was found dead near Stanford Road and Commons Way.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

