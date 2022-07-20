Body found near Walmart in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a body was found near a Walmart Wednesday morning.

The coroner’s office said it received a call around 9:11 a.m. after the man’s body was found dead near Stanford Road and Commons Way.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: 4-year-old suffocated by half-brother in Greenville County

The man was found dead near Stanford Road and Commons W

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.