Crews respond to another fire at vacant motor lodge in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department responded to another fire at the Thunderbird Motor Lodge early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called just before 2 a.m. and arrived within minutes to find a second-story room of the vacant hotel well involved, according to the department.

We’re told the fire was brought under control within ten minutes.

Another fire was reported Monday just after 8 a.m. at the same hotel.

At this time, fire crews are working to investigate the cause of both fires.

Fire at Thunderbird Motor Lodge in Anderson. (Anderson Fire Department)

MORE NEWS: SLED investigating fire at vacant motor lodge in Anderson, crews say

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.