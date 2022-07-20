Advertisement

Crews respond to another fire at vacant motor lodge in Anderson

Fire at Thunderbird Motor Lodge in Anderson.
Fire at Thunderbird Motor Lodge in Anderson.(Anderson Fire Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department responded to another fire at the Thunderbird Motor Lodge early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called just before 2 a.m. and arrived within minutes to find a second-story room of the vacant hotel well involved, according to the department.

We’re told the fire was brought under control within ten minutes.

Another fire was reported Monday just after 8 a.m. at the same hotel.

At this time, fire crews are working to investigate the cause of both fires.

MORE NEWS: SLED investigating fire at vacant motor lodge in Anderson, crews say

