Crews respond to another fire at vacant motor lodge in Anderson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department responded to another fire at the Thunderbird Motor Lodge early Wednesday morning.
Crews were called just before 2 a.m. and arrived within minutes to find a second-story room of the vacant hotel well involved, according to the department.
We’re told the fire was brought under control within ten minutes.
Another fire was reported Monday just after 8 a.m. at the same hotel.
At this time, fire crews are working to investigate the cause of both fires.
