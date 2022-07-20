Advertisement

Deadly crash causes busy streets in downtown Greenville to close, police say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said two busy streets in downtown Greenville are closed Wednesday morning due to a deadly crash.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a driver in a pickup truck was traveling on Church Street towards the Wade Hampton area when it and a Sonata traveling on East North Street collided.

Police say their traffic reconstruction unit is also on scene.

Stay tuned for further updates.

