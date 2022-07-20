Deputies ask for community’s help to find missing retired K-9

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said one of their retired K-9s went missing near Benjamin Road and Crawford Road on Tuesday evening.

Deputies said the K-9, Diesel, was last seen at around 6:45 p.m. on Crawford Road, heading toward Highway 76.

According to deputies, Diesel is really friendly but has some trouble seeing. They added that she was wearing a collar with Sheriff on it and has some gray hair on her face now.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 864-377-9766 or 864-992-5353.

