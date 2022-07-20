Advertisement

Deputies investigating after armed hit-and-run incident near apartment complex

Five people were arrested after a large fight between deputies and suspects occurred
Deputies searching for suspects involved in hit-and-run incident in Anderson Co.
Deputies searching for suspects involved in hit-and-run incident in Anderson Co.(Viewer Submission)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested five people after a large fight between deputies and several suspects during an investigation of an armed hit-and-run incident on Wednesday afternoon.

According to deputies, at about 2:45 p.m. they were trying to find armed suspects who were involved in an armed hit-and-run near Meadow Run apartments.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies encountered a suspect with an active warrant while at the apartments. They said a deputy was hit after a large fight started between deputies and several suspects.

This led to various arrests and two of the deputies are being checked by medical personnel for injuries during the fight.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Car crash
Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash on North Church Street
A fox
DHEC: Fox in Laurens County tests positive for rabies
Casey and Angela Skudin and their two sons
Widow of firefighter killed by falling tree sues Biltmore Estates
Angela Skudin speaks about the decision to sue Biltmore Estates after her husband was killed by...
Wife of firefighter killed by falling tree at Biltmore Estates files lawsuit