Deputies investigating after armed hit-and-run incident near apartment complex

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested five people after a large fight between deputies and several suspects during an investigation of an armed hit-and-run incident on Wednesday afternoon.

According to deputies, at about 2:45 p.m. they were trying to find armed suspects who were involved in an armed hit-and-run near Meadow Run apartments.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies encountered a suspect with an active warrant while at the apartments. They said a deputy was hit after a large fight started between deputies and several suspects.

This led to various arrests and two of the deputies are being checked by medical personnel for injuries during the fight.

This incident is still under investigation.

