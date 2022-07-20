Deputies investigating after two victims shot in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured from gunfire on Tuesday night in Greenville County.

Deputies said they responded to the area of 1103 Whitehorse Road at around 9:00 p.m. after someone reported hearing gunshots.

Deputies soon learned that a man with a gunshot wound was at a house on N. Old Fork Shoals Road.

Deputies went to the home and confirmed that the man had been shot. They also spoke with another person who had a superficial injury. The gunshot victim was transported to the hospital by EMS in stable condition, according to deputies.

While investigating the situation, deputies recieved a call informing them that another gunshot victim had shown up at Greenville Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Deputies are currently investigating the situation to determine if these victims are connected to the same incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.