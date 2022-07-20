DHEC: Fox in Laurens County tests positive for rabies

LAURENS, S. C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a fox in Laurens County tested positive for rabies.

According to DHEC, the fox was found near Fairview Road and Henderson Lane.

Officials said one person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider. They also said one dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The fox was taken to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on July 18 and the rabies was confirmed the following day.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator.”

If anyone believes they have come in contact with this fox or another animal that might have rabies, call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Greenwood office at 864-227-5915.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.