Advertisement

DHEC: Fox in Laurens County tests positive for rabies

A fox
A fox(Pixabay)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S. C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a fox in Laurens County tested positive for rabies.

According to DHEC, the fox was found near Fairview Road and Henderson Lane.

Officials said one person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider. They also said one dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The fox was taken to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on July 18 and the rabies was confirmed the following day.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator.”

If anyone believes they have come in contact with this fox or another animal that might have rabies, call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Greenwood office at 864-227-5915.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Car crash
Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash on North Church Street
Deputies searching for suspects involved in hit-and-run incident in Anderson Co.
Deputies investigating after armed hit-and-run incident near apartment complex
Casey and Angela Skudin and their two sons
Widow of firefighter killed by falling tree sues Biltmore Estates
Angela Skudin speaks about the decision to sue Biltmore Estates after her husband was killed by...
Wife of firefighter killed by falling tree at Biltmore Estates files lawsuit