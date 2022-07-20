First Alert Weather Day Thursday For Severe Potential

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Thursday for the potential of severe weather.

For tonight, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm, with lows in the low 70s in the Upstate, with upper 60s in the mountains.

On Thursday, a new cold front will sweep in from the central United States, spurring on a more organized round of showers and thunderstorms from late-morning into the afternoon hours. The potential for severe weather will also be greater with Thursday’s storms, and that’s why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day. Our main concern is damaging winds that could result in more downed trees or power lines, with some large hail also possible. Torrential rain and frequent lightning are likely with the storms, meaning some localized flooding may occur. Stay tuned to Fox Carolina on-air and online for updates!

Friday and Saturday are looking dry with plentiful sunshine, with just a small chance for a storm on Sunday. Temperatures will also crank up a few degrees, topping out in the low 90s Friday, then mid 90s Saturday and Sunday for the Upstate. In the mountains expect upper 80s Friday, then lower 90s Saturday and Sunday. Feels like temperatures will top out over 100 at times.

The tropics remain quiet across the Atlantic basin, with no development expected within the next 48 hours.

