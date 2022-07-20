Advertisement

Former Vice President Pence to speak on the ‘post-Roe world’ in Florence

Former Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence(Gray)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak in Florence Wednesday night.

Pence will speak at the Florence Baptist Temple beginning at 7 p.m.

According to an event description on Facebook, the former vice president will be talking about “The Post-Roe World.”

The event is open to the public.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

