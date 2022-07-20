Greenville County Council approves Augusta Road development moratorium

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County leaders are putting a pause on construction on a busy road.

On Tuesday county council passed a moratorium on any development along the stretch of Augusta Road near the I-85 exit, but it won’t last forever.

The pause on development for Augusta Road will last 6 months. Once the moratorium expires. There will be plenty of new development, the goal is for the area to serve as a gateway to downtown.

The plan is to make it an urban development district with affordable apartment units, retail, recreation and commercial business. The county says before they allow the bulldozers to come in, they just need more time to figure out where it’ll all go and create a site plan. The area is in District 25, Councilman Ennis Fant says the project is exciting, and it’s needed not only for that area, but for the county as a whole.

“Right now we don’t have a gateway into downtown. So, now people will be able to come off 85 and hit Augusta [road] and use Augusta as a gateway straight into downtown” said Fant.

The moratorium went into effect immediately after the vote. Councilman Fant says once the site plan is in place and the moratorium is lifted, they’ll begin moving forward with construction and developing the gateway.

We’ll have more as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.