Man arrested after setting 3 separate fires in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested for setting three separate fires at two locations, according to the Anderson Police Department.

According to police, 20-year-old James Steven Fleming, Jr. was arrested on three counts of arson.

Police say Fleming, Jr. set fire to Thunderbird Hotel on Sharpe Street on July 18 and July 20 early in the morning.

According to police, the fire on July 18 resulted in one room with significant fire damage and a few other rooms with some smoke damage.

However, the fire on July 20 caused damage to only one motel room.

Fleming set the last fire on July 20 at around 5:20 a.m. at 408 Main St. after fire personnel saw smoke behind a building.

Fleming is expected to appear in court on Thursday, July 21 for a bond hearing, police say.

