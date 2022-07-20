Suspect turns self in after crash kills man on stolen motorcycle, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man after a deadly crash on May 16.

Gunner Cole Adair, 22, was riding a motorcycle on Ashmore Bridge Road near Wyatt Drive when he was hit and killed by another driver.

Gunner Adair (Provided by family)

During the investigation of Adair’s death, the Sheriff’s Office said they learned Christopher Joseph Casciano’s motorcycle was stolen the morning of May 16. Later in the day, Casciano found the bike through a LoJack GPS system on Fork Shoals Road and chased Adair, who was driving the bike.

Arrest warrants state Casciano reached up to speeds of 127 miles per hour just seconds before they crashed.

Deputies said they arrested Casciano on July 20 after he turned himself in for reckless homicide. He is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

