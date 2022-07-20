South Carolina tax free weekend kicks off first week of August

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s annual 72-hour Sales Tax Holiday is set to take place Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) is reminding shoppers that eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state’s six percent sales tax and any applicable local taxes during South Carolina’s Tax Free Weekend.

“With the increased cost of living, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during a tax-free holiday, particularly on back-to-school essentials,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell.

We’re told tax-free items include the following:

Art supplies Flash drives Athletic uniforms Gloves and mittens Backpacks Musical instruments for school Bedding Pillows Blankets Printers and printer supplies Coats and jackets Purses and handbags Clothing School supplies Computers Shoes and footwear Computer parts and accessories Sleepwear Diapers Socks and underwear Earbuds and headphones Towels Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)

The SCDOR said digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture are not tax-free during the holiday.

Here’s a full detailed list of tax-free items, shopping lists, and frequently asked questions.

