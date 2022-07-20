Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Alex Murdaugh bond hearing for murder charges

By FOX Carolina News Staff and Amanda Shaw
Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh is set to appear in court at 10 a.m. in Colleton County where he will face a bond judge for two counts of murder.

Murdaugh was indicted last week by a grand jury in connection with the shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, in 2021.

According to the indictments, Murdaugh allegedly used two different weapons - a rifle and a shotgun - to kill his family members.

A FOX Carolina crew saw Murdaugh arrive at the courthouse with his legs and arms shackled.

READ MORE: Timeline of Murdaugh family murders, investigations

