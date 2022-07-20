Anderson County deputies looking for woman last seen 5 years ago

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was last seen on October 27, 2017.

Kamille L. Adams was last seen at a home on New Pond Road in 2017, according to deputies.

Adams is described as five foot three and weighs approximately 190 pounds with blonde hair, hazel eyes, and a lot freckles on her face.

We’re told Adams has a tattoo of a fairy on her right arm, a tattoo of roses on her back, a tattoo of a black panther on her leg and a tattoo of her children’s names on her arm.

If you or anyone you know has seen Kamille Adams, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-2960-4440.

MORE NEWS: Suspect turns self in after crash kills man on stolen motorcycle, deputies say

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.