$2000 reward offered for information after woman found dead in Pelzer
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information after a woman was found shot dead in her bedroom back in April.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, on April 2, deputies were notified of a gunshot victim.
On scene, they found 21-year-old Charity Southerland had been shot to death in a home on Eastview Drive in front of her three-year-old son.
Deputies are now offering up to $2,000 for any information leading to an arrest.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 23-CRIME.
