$2000 reward offered for information after woman found dead in Pelzer

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information after a woman was found shot dead in her bedroom back in April.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on April 2, deputies were notified of a gunshot victim.

On scene, they found 21-year-old Charity Southerland had been shot to death in a home on Eastview Drive in front of her three-year-old son.

Deputies are now offering up to $2,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.