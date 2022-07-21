Advertisement

$2000 reward offered for information after woman found dead in Pelzer

Charity Southerland, 21
Charity Southerland, 21(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information after a woman was found shot dead in her bedroom back in April.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on April 2, deputies were notified of a gunshot victim.

On scene, they found 21-year-old Charity Southerland had been shot to death in a home on Eastview Drive in front of her three-year-old son.

Deputies are now offering up to $2,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rising food costs present challenges for schools
Rising food costs present challenges for schools
Christopher Jason McNeill is connected to multiple bank robberies across South Carolina, North...
Bank robber caught after accidentally dropping wallet, deputies say
Bank robbery at Wells Fargo on Woodruff Road
Bank robber caught after accidentally dropping wallet, deputies say
William Micah Hester is charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old half-sister, Joanna...
Autopsy for 4-year-old killed in Greenville County leaves unanswered questions
Joe and Joanna Lockaby
Autopsy for 4-year-old in Greenville County leaves unanswered questions