All lanes closed on I-240 west due to overturned semi, crews say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said an overturned tractor trailer has caused all lanes to temporarily shut down on I-240 west in Asheville.

We’re told the crash is along the interstate heading towards Bowen Bridge.

As of right now, no injuries have been reported.

We’ll keep you updated when the scene has been cleared.

Overturned semi blocks I-240 (Asheville Fire Department)

