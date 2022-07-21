Advertisement

All lanes closed on I-240 west due to overturned semi, crews say

Overturned semi blocks I-240
Overturned semi blocks I-240(Asheville Fire Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said an overturned tractor trailer has caused all lanes to temporarily shut down on I-240 west in Asheville.

We’re told the crash is along the interstate heading towards Bowen Bridge.

As of right now, no injuries have been reported.

We’ll keep you updated when the scene has been cleared.

