Animals needing a home featured on pizza boxes

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A picture on a pizza box could mean a new home for a cat or dog in need.

“I have 94 dogs on site and 43 cats. We have minimal staff and minimal kennels,” said Placement Services Coordinator Shyanne McKee.

The Humane Society of Greenwood is facing a familiar problem.

The shelter is at max capacity and cannot take in any more animals as it continues to find forever homes for the ones they already have.

“It’s heartbreaking to see a stray dog on the side of the road and know that the shelter is full and you cannot take the dog in. So we want to do everything we can for the animals,” said Papa John’s in Greenwood Co-Owner Tina Glover.

At the locally-owned store, an idea was cooked up.

An employee, who’s also a dog lover, thought why not put a picture of a dog or cat in need on the pizza boxes that go out.

“Word of mouth, getting publicity, getting pictures out there. Having the community work as one is great for everybody,” said McKee.

Right now there are three dogs and one cat featured.

“A lot of people eat pizza so you keep that up close and personal and as a reminder that you know, always keep your local humane society in mind when you want to adopt,” said Jackie Hoffman, who was visiting the Humane Society of Greenwood.

Each order gets a flyer of a picture that the Humane Society hopes you can’t look past.

“They’re just ones that you know are not the cute little kitten and they’re not the 6-month-old puppy that we have because that’s generally what people come in and that’s automatically what they’re going to get. So I’m hoping by putting their cute little pictures on there they won’t have to stay in the shelter much longer,” explained McKee.

If you do end up adopting one of the dogs or cats featured on the Papa John’s box and bring the flyer to the Humane Society all adoption fees will be waived.

