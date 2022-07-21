Advertisement

Bank robber caught after accidentally dropping wallet, deputies say

A serial bank robbery suspect was arrested after deputies say he dropped his wallet accidentally. Investigators say he's linked to cases in SC, NC and VA.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a bank robber left behind a calling card accidentally, leading to his arrest.

An investigation was launched after the Wells Fargo on Woodruff Road was robbed on July 11.

Deputies said 42-year-old Christopher Jason McNeill gave a bank teller a note saying he was armed. According to arrest warrants, he lifted his shirt showing what appeared to be a weapon before escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators said during the course of the investigation, they connected him to another bank robbery in Georgetown, SC where he accidentally dropped a wallet revealing his identity.

McNeill is responsible for at least four other bank robberies in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, deputies say.

He was apprehended in Fredericksburg, VA and is awaiting extradition.

