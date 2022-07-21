Advertisement

Clemson sophomore selected in seventh round of MLB draft

Mack Anglin
Mack Anglin(Clemson Athletics)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Tigers sophomore Mack Anglin was selected in the seventh round of the MLB Draft by Kansas City Royals.

Anglin was also selected in the thirteenth round by the Washington Nationals in 2021, but elected to return to Clemson for the 2022 season.

Anglin was the Third-Team All-ACC starting pitcher in 2022 and won the Stowe Award as the team’s most valuable pitcher. He was 6-6 with a 4.48 ERA in 76.1 innings pitched over 15 starts.

