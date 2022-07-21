Advertisement

Dabo says ‘talking is over, time for doing’ after ACC Media Day

Dabo posts after ACC Media Day(Twitter/@ClemsonFB)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Head Football Coach is getting fans fired up for this year’s season after he posted a video on Twitter saying “talking season is over”.

Coach Swinney, who was accompanied by quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, defensive end K.J. Henry, and offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, spent the week in Charlotte for the 2022 ACC Media Day.

“Talking season is over. It’s time for the doing,” the coach said in his post.

The Tigers are set to take the field for the first game of the season against Georgia Tech on Sept. 5.

FOX Carolina will have more coverage of the 2022 SEC and ACC media days on Thursday on The Six O’ Clock News and The Ten O’ Clock News.

