Deputies searching for woman in reference to card fraud, identity theft case
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a woman to interview in regards to a transaction card fraud and identity theft case, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.
According to deputies, the woman, photographed above, was last seen in the Weaverville area and has a large tattoo on her lower left leg and on her right wrist.
If anyone has information on her identity, contact Det. T. Jones with the Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-4448 or 828-774-9860.
