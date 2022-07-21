Deputies searching for woman in reference to card fraud, identity theft case

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a woman to interview in regards to a transaction card fraud and identity theft case, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the woman, photographed above, was last seen in the Weaverville area and has a large tattoo on her lower left leg and on her right wrist.

Deputies searching for woman for questioning in Buncombe County with these tattoos. (Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)

If anyone has information on her identity, contact Det. T. Jones with the Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-4448 or 828-774-9860.

