Advertisement

Deputies searching for woman in reference to card fraud, identity theft case

Deputies searching for this woman for questioning.
Deputies searching for this woman for questioning.(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a woman to interview in regards to a transaction card fraud and identity theft case, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the woman, photographed above, was last seen in the Weaverville area and has a large tattoo on her lower left leg and on her right wrist.

Deputies searching for woman for questioning in Buncombe County with these tattoos.
Deputies searching for woman for questioning in Buncombe County with these tattoos.(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)

If anyone has information on her identity, contact Det. T. Jones with the Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-4448 or 828-774-9860.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rising food costs present challenges for schools
Rising food costs present challenges for schools
Image depicting Salmonella
1 infected with Salmonella in SC, linked to small turtles
Patches on Suber Road, in Greer.
GETTING ANSWERS: Suber Road
Patches on Suber Road, in Greer.
Getting Answers - Suber Road