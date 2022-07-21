Deputies seek information on missing person in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a man who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Jose Guadalupe Martinez Maga, 31, was last seen on Stephenson Avenue in Greenville around 6:30 a.m., according to deputies.

Deputies said Maga was seen driving a grey 2005 Ford F-150 with a license plate of: VIS-929.

Anyone with information on where Jose Guadalupe Martinez Maga might be is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

