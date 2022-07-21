Advertisement

FEMA approves Greenwood County disaster prep plan

FEMA logo
FEMA logo(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood County said its proposal for a local hazard mitigation plan has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The plan identifies potential hazards in the county, helping officials make decisions to protect people and property in the event of a natural disaster.

“The approval of our plan is a great thing for our county,” said Greenwood County emergency management coordinator Jamie Parrish. “It will help us continue to identify and mitigate potential hazards and provides us with the framework necessary to make decisions that will protect lives and property.”

Local mitigation plans have to be approved by FEMA at least once every five years.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rising food costs present challenges for schools
Rising food costs present challenges for schools
Tony Michael Smith
Man admits to ‘random, unprovoked’ knife attacks in Spartanburg
SC Fetal Heartbeat Law in effect after federal court removes block
William Micah Hester is charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old half-sister, Joanna...
Autopsy for 4-year-old killed in Greenville County leaves unanswered questions
Cati Blauvelt, 22
‘Justice isn’t served yet:’ Cati Blauvelt’s family speaks after murder suspect caught