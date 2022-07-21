FEMA approves Greenwood County disaster prep plan

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood County said its proposal for a local hazard mitigation plan has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The plan identifies potential hazards in the county, helping officials make decisions to protect people and property in the event of a natural disaster.

“The approval of our plan is a great thing for our county,” said Greenwood County emergency management coordinator Jamie Parrish. “It will help us continue to identify and mitigate potential hazards and provides us with the framework necessary to make decisions that will protect lives and property.”

Local mitigation plans have to be approved by FEMA at least once every five years.

